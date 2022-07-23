Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

