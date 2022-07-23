Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $290,561.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.58 million and $290,561.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032286 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
