Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $290,561.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004495 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.58 million and $290,561.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

