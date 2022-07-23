PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

