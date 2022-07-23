Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

