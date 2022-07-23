Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Lowered to CHF 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGPHF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,317.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Stock Performance

PGPHF opened at $996.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $965.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,170.04. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $847.58 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.