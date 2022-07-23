Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $944.77 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $944.77 million and $7.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00060024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

