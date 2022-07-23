Paybswap Reaches Market Cap of $86,722.74 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $86,722.74 and $24.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
