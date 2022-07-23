PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

