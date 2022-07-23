Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after buying an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,334,000 after buying an additional 1,779,089 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $58,825,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after buying an additional 1,428,000 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $123.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

