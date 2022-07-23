Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 6.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

