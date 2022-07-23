Peony Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $17.36 million and $14,507.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 301,516,684 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

