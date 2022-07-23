Peoples Bank OH Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

