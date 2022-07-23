PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

