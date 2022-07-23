PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

