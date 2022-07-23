PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

