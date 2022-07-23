PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.67. 389,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

