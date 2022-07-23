PerkinElmer, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

