Phala Network Market Capitalization Tops $33.86 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

