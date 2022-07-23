Phantasma Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $285,673.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,230.24 or 1.00006150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00045080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004427 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

