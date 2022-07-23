Phoenixcoin Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $988,858.32 and approximately $148.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,777.49 or 0.99899265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00215333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00248457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00109211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00051519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,740,212 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.