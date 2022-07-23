Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $502.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

