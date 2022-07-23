Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 550.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.