Piper Sandler Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $215.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

