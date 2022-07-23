Piper Sandler Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

