Piper Sandler Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $255.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $316.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.7 %

ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.02.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

