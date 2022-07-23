Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $550,932.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032703 BTC.
Pitbull Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.