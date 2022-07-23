Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.24 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

