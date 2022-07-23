Platform Technology Partners Invests $204,000 in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $8.87 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

