Platform Technology Partners Lowers Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.07% of Matinas BioPharma worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.98. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

