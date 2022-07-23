Platform Technology Partners Purchases 152 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

