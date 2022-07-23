Platform Technology Partners Sells 44,636 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,636 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Trading Down 2.1 %

Plains GP stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

