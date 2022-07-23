Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Shares Down 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

