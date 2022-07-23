Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 36.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

