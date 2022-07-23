Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Lowered to $3.50

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

