POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- POA Network (POA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
