Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.69 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $262,274.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

