Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.69 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $262,274.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Buying and Selling Polkadex
