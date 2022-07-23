Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Polymetal International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 205 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £970.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 467.81. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,586.82 ($18.97).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

