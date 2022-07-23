PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) vs. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Critical Analysis

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerSchool and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 WalkMe 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

PowerSchool currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.02%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.82%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than WalkMe.

This table compares PowerSchool and WalkMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million 5.10 -$33.77 million N/A N/A WalkMe $193.30 million 3.94 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.24

PowerSchool has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A 2.16% 1.05% WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35%

Summary

PowerSchool beats WalkMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

