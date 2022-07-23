PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PREKF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.