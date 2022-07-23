Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

