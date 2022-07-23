Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pro Medicus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

