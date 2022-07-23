PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 0.1% Higher

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

