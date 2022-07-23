ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Position Reduced by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

