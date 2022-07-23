Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

