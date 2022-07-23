PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 17th. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 135,902.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PVH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PVH by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 36,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

