Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.13.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$7.65 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.27.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

