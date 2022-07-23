QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $336.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.07 or 0.99995284 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006618 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
