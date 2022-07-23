QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $185.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

