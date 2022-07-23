Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.07) EPS.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

