R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires 9,569 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHB stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

